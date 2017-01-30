Here I am Lord

It is the beginning of the week and here is a thought to ponder. God has a plan but to understand His plan you have to say, “Here, Lord, I am.” As we enter this week make this you prayer and aim. This way you will be in the perfect will of God. This will also enable you to touch others for the Lord.
