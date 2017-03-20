His Image – Romans 8:28-30

Vs 28 – This is such a powerful and wonderful verse. All things work together for good to them who love the Lord. It does not say all things are good but all things will work together for good. For those who are called according to His purpose. God has a purpose and will for our lives, When our aim and goal is His, will then all things that happen in our lives will be good eventually.

Vs 29 – God will is that we become conformed to His image. God has an image He wants to become like. That image of course is to be like Jesus. Jesus was the first born of many brethren. If we become like Jesus then we are doing the will of God.

Vs 30 – The will of God is that first we are called, then we are justified and then we are glorified. These four help us to do the will of God. When you know you have been set apart from the beginning of time, you answer to call to be justified which later will bring glorification.