His people – Romans 15:10-12

Vs 10 – Paul repeats this idea. The word says again, “Rejoice O gentiles His people.” The gentiles have become the children of God through the broken body and shed blood of Jesus Christ.

Vs 11 – One more verse for emphasis. Praise the Lord all people who are Gentiles. Sing praises to Him all you people. This is both a prayer and a promise. The Gentiles have been grafted into the family of God because of mercy and grace,

Vs 12 – Paul quotes Isaiah 11:1 and states that the root of Jesse will spring up someone who will rule the nations. Jesus Christ is that person and the Gentiles will put their trust and hope in Him. Jesus is not just the Messiah of the Jews but the Savior and Lord of all men. We can put our trust and hope in Him. He will give us both eternal and abundant life.