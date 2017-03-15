Holding Pattern – Rom 8:19-21

Vs 19 – We are in a waiting or holding pattern. We are waiting for the manifestation of the Son of God. A day is coming when all that is hope for and believed in will become a reality.

V s 20 – A person who walks after the flesh is subject to foolishness and vanity. This is an unwilling bondage but we who know the Lord have been subjected to a hope. Jesus is coming back and soon.

Vs 21 – Paul calls us creatures. The creature has been and will continue to be delivered from the bondage of corruption. Paul in another letter said that that which is mortal will put on immortality and that which is corruptible will put on incorruption. We have traded corruption and bondage for the glorious liberty of the Spirit.