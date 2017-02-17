Holy Spirit do it

The weekend is upon us and here is your thought.  A fool thinks they can do the job of the Holy Spirit and change others.  The wise know they are not and leave it to the Holy Spirit to change others.  True change is a work of God.  So today let the Lord change your heart and make you into the person you are suppose to be.  With this change will come influence in the lives of others.  Together you will have the Lord’s destiny and purpose.