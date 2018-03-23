March 23 – Psalm 34:1 – I sought the Lord.

Years ago when I first got saved an elder in the church where I attended whose name was Earl Sargent loved this psalm and we often sang the words in the service. The background behind this psalm is that David fled to Philistia to escape Saul but while he was there the people of the land did not trust him so he faked insanity. This led to him be ejected from the land. Now David begins by saying he will bless the Lord at all times. In all places, in all circumstances and in all ways David blessed the Lord. David was a worshipper and worship is an attitude of the heart expressed. David would do this no matter what he faced.

David knew the importance of not just having the attitude he knew it had to be expressed. Paul says in everything we are to give thanks for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus. We are reminded that all things work together for good, it does not mean all things are good but they will work together for good. The secret is our attitude. Attitude is everything in the things of God. You are to praise the Lord with lips, hands, feet, song or instruments. This shows you have a true worship heart. David did and you can as well when you realize what the Lord has done. Boast in the Lord for He is worthy.