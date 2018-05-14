May 14 – I will teach – Psalm 51:13

Now David pointed out that each lesson in life has a reason. What we need to do is learn from the experience and help others not to have to learn the way we did. David wanted to teach those who transgressed like he did, the Lord`s way. David saw God bring Him through and he wanted to share that truth with others. David had a desire to see the fallen return. That is why the story of the prodigal is such a great story. When the son comes to himself and returns home the Father restores him. What a wonderful picture of God.

David wants his experience to benefit others. It is a waste of an experience if we do not learn from it and help others to not repeat our mistakes. Paul wrote to the Corinthian church that all lessons in the Bible were written for our exhortation and so we would not have to make the mistakes of the Bible characters. Let us learn from them so we can e wise as serpents and as harmless as doves in this crazy mixed up world.