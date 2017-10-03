It is Tuesday and here is your thought for the day. Most idols are not made of material one can see but by things we can see which are in the heart. Whatever has your heart has you. Put the Lord first in all things and there will be no place for idols in your heart. Remember seek God’s Kingdom and all things of true value will be added unto you.
