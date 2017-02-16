Instruments of righteousness – Romans 6:13-15

Vs 13 – Paul then tells His audience to no longer offer parts of their bodies as instruments of unrighteousness but offer them as instruments of righteousness. You are a person that has pass from death unto life. What a beautiful statement and reality.

Vs 14 – Sin must no longer be your master for you are not under law but grace. Grace is God’s riches at Christ’s expense. Grace is a complete and total life based on a new life in Christ.

Vs 15 – Paul begins a new thought and section. is theme His theme in this final part of this chapter is about being slaves of righteousness. He begins again with another question. This is a question his opponents were asking. Will we still sin because we are no longer under the law but grace? Paul says by no means. When we live in Christ we will no longer wish to sin