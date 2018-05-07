May 7 – Inward Parts – Psalm 51:6

David then talks about what should be going on in the heart. You see our heart is where the issues of life take place. First, we should have truth in the inward parts. Jesus is the way, the truth and the life. He is the only truth we need. His life is what we should be striving to replicate. The irony of truth is that Pilate asked Jesus what was truth and the truth was standing in front of him in the person of Jesus Christ.

Next, David says that wisdom is something that should be sought in the inward parts. We should ask the Lord for wisdom to be present in our life. It will come when we seek God. In James 1:5 we learn that if we lack wisdom we can ask God who will give to us in abundance. Both these can be received and cultivated in our hearts or inwards parts. Seek them daily and see how God changes your life.