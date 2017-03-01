It is Good – Romans 7:16-18

Vs 16 – If we do what we do not want to do, we have to agree that the law is good. The law shows us that we are sinners incapable of doing good, even if we wanted too.

Vs 17 – A paradox of life is that it is not us but sin living in us that causes us to do bad things. This however is not an excuse but the cause of sinful thoughts, words and actions.

Vs 18 – There is nothing good that dwells in us. Our sinful nature prevents that. Man is under the delusion that we are getting better but in reality we are not. We have a desire to do good, but it is impossible for us to do as long as sin rules our hearts