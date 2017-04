Jacob – Romans 9:13-14

Vs 13 – In the oral law it was written that Jacob was loved and Esau was hated because as the first born he rejected his birth right. He was also proned to love foreign women.

Vs 14 – Paul again uses the question answer method which has become a general means of writing through out this book. “Is God unjust?” Not at all. God’s sovereign mercy is beyond our understanding because God sees the whole picture and most of all He knows our hearts.