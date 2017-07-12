Jerusalem – Romans 15:28-29

Vs 28 – So once Paul has completed his task and has made sure the saints at Jerusalem have received this fruit and material blessing of love. He will come to see the roman Christians on his way to Spain. Paul is a man with a plan. This letter is in a way a letter of introduction and anticipation of what Paul wants from the Romans.

Vs 29 – Paul will be full of the full measure and blessing of Christ when he comes to see them. This is not a statement of hope but belief and truth. Paul knows that when a person does the will and plan of God they will be filled to overflowing with God’s Spirit and blessing.