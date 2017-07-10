Jerusalem – Romans 15:25-26

Vs 25 – Right now Paul is on his way to Jerusalem in the service of the saints there. It is evident that Paul is exciting and anticipating His journey to Jerusalem. Our ministry is one of service to one another no matter where we live.

Vs 26 – It is clear that his mission is one of relieving the poverty of the saints at Jerusalem. The Christians in Macedonia and Achaia have made a contribution to help the poor in Jerusalem. When Paul was writing his second letter to the Corinthians he also mentioned this offering. This puts the time and date of Roman and 2 Corinthians around the same time.