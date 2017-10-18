John 3:1-21

This is our last day on the account of Jesus and Nicodemus. This passage has already revealed so much and time and space does allow me to expound as much as I could but today we will learn five more life lessons and truths from this account.

1. God sent His Son into the world not to condemn it but through Him all men might be saved. Paul beautifully states in Romans that there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus. The gospel is one of conviction and not condemnation. Guilt and condemnation are from the accuser of the brethren.

2. Whoever believes in Christ will not be condemned but whoever does not is already condemned because he did not believe in the Son and His name. Salvation is a choice. With that choice comes certain consequences.

3. Jesus it the Light of the world. But men will not accept Him because their deeds are evil. Men do not come to the light because their deeds which are evil will be exposed. Light and darkness do not mix. Jesus says these issues are black and white.

4. Whoever lives in truth comes to the light. Honesty and truth have nothing to hide. When a person repents their sins they are forgiven and the effect of them is erased. God looks at the new convert through rose coloured glasses. He sees them through the blood of Jesus Christ. The truth is Jesus Christ and belief in Him.

5. The last truth today is that of we live in the light, people will see the truth we do through Him. Salvation and Christian living is a huge responsibility. We may be the only Bible’s that some people will read.