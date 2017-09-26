Jesus’ Baptism – Matt 3:13-17, Mark 1:9-11, Luke 3:21-33 & John 1:29-34

Jesus came to John at the river Jordan to be baptised. John tried to stop Him but Jesus insisted. Jesus went into the water and the Spirit of God descended as a dove and the voice from heaven spoke, “This is my beloved Son in whom I am well pleased.

1. Jesus was baptised so that all righteousness would be fulfilled.

2. This event showed the Trinity. The dove was the Holy Spirit, the voice was the Father and Jesus was in the water.

3. The Holy Spirit was empowering Jesus for His three years of ministry.

4. The Father tells us that He is well pleased and in love with His Son.

5. Jesus was in prayer when this happened and this shows He is a man of prayer.

6. Jesus is revealed by John the Baptist as the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world. His mission was clear right from the start.

7. Jesus was baptised and revealed to Israel.

8. It is revealed here that Jesus is going to baptise one day other with the Holy Spirit which did happen.

9. John is a witness that Jesus is the Son of God.