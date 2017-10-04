Jesus’ First Stay in Capernaum

Jesus after Cana went to Capernaum and stayed there with family. Capernaum would become his headquarters during His time in Galilee. This was a time of reflection and preparation. This time was just before He was enter His full time ministry. He had been tempted, testing, baptised and now it was time to go to Jerusalem and reveal Himself and begin His ministry. It is essential before we do any ministry that we have been tested, prepared and anointed or we will not be fully prepared. Take time today to get alone with God and get prepared for the challenges of the day. Time with God is always time well spent.