Matt 4:23-25, Mark 1:35-39 and Luke 4:22-24 – Jesus’ First Tour of Galilee

Jesus begins His first tour of Galilee. He taught, preached, healed and cast out demons. Large crowds followed Him every where. On this tour Jesus preached the good news of the Kingdom. He healed all the sickness and diseases of all the people who came to Him. The good news of Him spread every where. No matter what kind of thing He faced, He met and healed everyone who came.

Jesus was a man of prayer and it was this communion with God that enabled Him to do all these things. He was also a man of the Spirit. This formula or pattern of life will enable us to be successful in our spirit walk with God. This was the secret of the success of the early apostles and disciples. Stephen for example was known as a man of faith and the Holy Spirit. This should be our testimony as well.

Jesus in this account is shown as the universal saviour. He came to reach all the people not a select few. People may try to keep Jesus in one place but Jesus came to bring good news to all people.