April 20 – Jesus fulfills all – Rom 10:3-4

Vs 3 – They have become ignorant of God’s righteousness. Instead they have been trying established favor with God by going and trying to establish righteousness based on works and not faith. They have not submitted themselves to the righteousness of God.

Vs 4 – Jesus is the end of the law. He came to fulfill the law. He showed its weakness and He did away with it on the cross. Righteousness is given to all who believe and put their trust in Jesus Christ for salvation. So today put your trust in Jesus Christ and let the favor of God flavor your life and situation. Be His ambassador for his glory and praise of God.