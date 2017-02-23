Jesus has Power – Rom 7:4-6

Vs 4 – When a person comes to Christ they die to the law and they belong to Him who was raised from the dead. Jesus put the power and effects of the law to death on the Christ and He rose to bring a new life and era based on grace and love. The results of this new life are fruitfulness to God.

Vv 5 – When we were controlled by sin and the passions it creates. The law which was at work in our bodies brought only one thing and that was sinful death.

Vs 6 – By becoming a disciple of Jesus Christ we died to that which once bound us and now we are free or released from the law of sin and death. We can serve in a new way God through the Holy Spirit. The way of the Spirit is not of any written code.