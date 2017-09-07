Jesus in Egypt

Matt 2:13—18

Jesus was taken by His parents to Egypt because they were warned in a dream that Herod would try to kill Jesus. They went down to Egypt and stayed there until he died. Herod sent troops to Bethlehem and all the children under two years were killed. Many cried that day.

1. God will always keep His anointed from danger and that includes us.

2. The enemy may roar around us but the angels of the Lord camp around us.

3. The Lord always confirms and fulfills His word.

4. There will be weeping and mourning for those who die but there is comfort for those who mourn.