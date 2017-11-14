Jesus in Jersusalem

John 5:1-47

This is the second day of our time in this very rich passage of scripture. Jesus healed a man who was lame for 38 years and everyone instead of seeing the big pictures get bogged down in the petty details. Here is what we learn today.

1. Jesus was concerned about people. He had learned of this man’s condition and asked him if he wanted to be healed. He was testing the man for faith. God will do that to see if we are serious and are willing to trust Him.

2. The man said yes, and took Jesus at His word and was healed because of that. It wasn’t till after he was healed that he realized that Jesus was special. This is often the case. At first the lame man was looking for someone to help him. He only saw his present condition which is often the reality for many. When you are in pain you only know that and what you want is relief. We have to come to the point that man cannot help. It is then we rely on Jesus.

3. When Jesus heals it can be immediately. This man was cure at once.

4. The Pharisees in this case were more concerned about the law than that fact that a healing had taken place.

5. Jesus did not always want to be the centre of attention. He wanted God to get the glory. This should be our aim as well. John the Baptist put it all into perspective when he said, “I must decrease and He must increase.