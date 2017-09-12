Jesus in Jerusalem

Luke 2:41-50

Today we see Jesus going to Jerusalem with His parents to the Passover feast when he was twelve. When it was time to leave He stayed in Jerusalem at the temple. His parents did not realize that He was not with them until they were well on their way. In those days they travelled in large groups for protection. His parents returned to Jerusalem and it took them three days to find Jesus. When they asked Jesus why He was there he replied, “Where else would I be but in my Father’s house.” Even then Jesus understood his mission and purpose. Jesus went back to Nazareth and obeyed His parents from then on.

1. We find out that Jesus was dedicated to the Jewish faith.

2. That people in those days travelled in large groups for protection.

3. Jesus was a boy that was not afraid to ask questions of leaders and we should not either.

4. Even as a boy Jesus amazed people with His wisdom and understanding.

5. Even as a boy Jesus knew that God was His father and His purpose in life.

6. Jesus was a role model and model child. He honoured and obeyed His parents. Excellent lessons for us to learn today.