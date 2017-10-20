Matt 4:12, Mark 1:14, Luke 4:14 and John 14:1-4 – Jesus leaves for Galilee

Jesus heard that John had been put in prison and this was done by Herod. So he left for Galilee. Things were already beginning to get a little difficult. His association and friendship with John was putting Him into danger. Jesus went from village to village proclaiming the good news of God. He message was simple and clear, “repent for the Kingdom of God was near.” His message was straight repentance.

1. The news about Jesus spread throughout the entire countryside.

2. It wasn’t Jesus who was baptising it was His disciples. The right of baptism for repentance was started by John and carried on by Jesus’ disciples. I wonder if that was because Andrew and John before becoming disciples of Jesus were disciples of John.

3. Jesus may not have wanted to be arrested with John or have His ministry be cut short or classified with John’s.