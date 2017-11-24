Jesus our healer

Matt 12:15-21, Mark 3:7-12 and Luke 6:17-19

Jesus went back and healed many of various diseases. He fulfilled the prophecy of Isaiah. Jesus then went to many different places through out Galilee. People followed him so they could be touched by Him. Demons were also cast out. Jesus has power over sickness and demons.

1. Jesus healed all who came to Him. He was a man who always met the needs of those who needed it. He will do the same for you.

2. Jesus was a man of prophecy. Isaiah said that He was a chosen servant of God.

3. Jesus is the one who the Father delights in.

4. The Father put His Spirit on Jesus and had called Him to proclaim justice to the nations.

5. He will not quarrel or cry out, and no one will hear His voice in the streets. He will not hurt anyone until He leads justice into victory.

6. In the name of Jesus nations will put their hope in Him. Prov 14:34, “States that righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to any people.”

7. Jesus can heal with just a touch. Demons fell down and recognized Him as God and they fled from Him. They will do the same when we come in the name of the Lord.

8. Power came out of Him to those who needed a touch. Jesus was full of the power of the Holy Spirit. Allow the Holy Spirit to use you today to touch your world for Christ.