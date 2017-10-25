Mark 1:35 – Luke 4:15 & John 4:43-45 – Jesus Returns to Galilee

Today seems like such a short devotion to some of the ones we have had. This however has a couple of truths we need to examine. Jesus returns to Galilee after His first appearance in Jerusalem and Judea. He is welcome but He knows that He is not welcome in many homes and heart. Jesus s the great water shed of truth. When He comes into your life for the first time you have to make a choice. Is He who said He was, or not? Like any eternal choice there are consequences with that choice.

Many had seen what He had done during the feast of the Passover. The evidence was there but one’s heart has to be open before you can believe and receive eternal life. Jesus did teach In their synacogues and everyone praised Him. He taught with authority and power. Christ wants to come in your heart with authority and power.