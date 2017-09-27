Matt 4:1-11 (Jesus’ Temptation)

I will be tackling this story over the next two days. There is too much truth to do it in one day. Jesus was led by the Spirit into the desert to be temped by the devil. Jesus was tempted three times and He used the Word of God to defeat the devil. It was the classic fight between good and evil and good won. If Jesus would have been defeated the plans and purposes of God would have been thwarted. This is a powerful lesson for us. Jesus’ use of the Bible in this temptation is also a guideline for how we can defeat the enemy in the time of temptation.

1. Jesus was led into the desert by the Holy Spirit. This was a time of testing and preparation. The desert experience is often the starting point of most ministries.

2. Jesus fasted for 40 days, He was a man willing sacrifice all for God.

3. Jesus in the first test was tempted to use His power for self. Jesus used the scripture to defeat the devil. He revealed that man does not live by bread alone but every word that comes from the mouth of. The word of God is food for the soul and God’s word for us today.

4. Jesus when he is tempting even used the bible.

5. Jesus was tempted to use His power to save His life. In this temptation, He was tempted to save His own life. Jesus would not put the Lord to a foolish test. We should not as well.