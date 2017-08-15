John 1:1-18 – Part 1

We would like to spend the next two days discussing John’s account of Jesus’ Pre-Fleshly state. John brings out these truths about Jesus Christ’s divinity and incarnation.

1. He was there in the beginning with the Father and that Christ was with God and is God.

2. All things were made by Him and through Him. Nothing that was made was made without Him. Jesus is the one through whom all creation was made.

3. In Him is life and this life is the Light of men.

4. Jesus Christ is the light and that no one in darkness can comprehend Him.

5. He came to be a witness of the light and through Him all men might believe.

6. Jesus Christ is the light of the world. He came to give light to all men that they might believe in Him and have salvation from their sin.

John wants us to know that we have been given the privilege of coming into the light and we must live in the light and refuse to do the deeds of the flesh. Let us live in the light as He is the light.