Jewish Proverb – Romans 8:36-37

Vs 36 – Paul the quotes a Jewish proverb, “For your sake we are being killed all day long, we are counted as sheep for the slaughter.” We have to die daily. We must say no to the flesh, world and the devil.

Vs 37 – This is such a powerful verse. In all things we are more than conquerors through who loved us. There are three things of note. We are more than conquerors. Through Christ this happens. Lastly, God love us.