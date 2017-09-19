John the Baptist

Mark 1:1-4

John was preaching in the desert of Judea close to the Jordan River. It was here that he baptised people for repentance of their sins. John was foretold by the prophet Isaiah. John was asked by the people if he was the Messiah. He answered, “No, he was the voice called by God to prepare the way of the Lord.”

1. John was a messenger sent by God to prepare the way of the Lord.

2. He was the voice who was calling in the desert, he was the one called to make the path straight.

3. He was not the Christ and he made sure his audience knew it.

4. He was unworthy to tie the shoes of Jesus.

5. He baptised people for the remission of their sins. John knew his role in the scheme of things. My prayer is that we would as well.