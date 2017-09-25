John the Baptist

Today we are doing our devotion differently. Instead of focusing on a scripture we will look the characteristics of John in a more topical format.

1. John practiced self denial. Matt 3:4

2. He was a man of courage. Matt3:7 and 14:4

3. He was obedient to the cause he was given. Matt 3:15

4. John was a powerful preacher. Mark 1:5

5. He was man of humility. Mark 1:7 & John 1:19-13

6. He had a burning zeal. John 5:35

7. He was honoured by Christ. Matt 1:11 & Luke 7:24-27

8. John did not do any miracles. John 10:41

9. He suffered martyrdom at the hands of Herod. Matt 14:10

There will always be a price for righteousness but the rewards always outweigh the price.