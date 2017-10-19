John 3:22-36

Today we are again spending time with Jesus and John the Baptist. Yesterday we learned that Jesus must increase and all others decrease. John did not suffer from an ego problem. He knew his role and why he was on earth. True humility is having a modest estimation of one’s self worth and knowing our mission, role and destiny in life. Today we will learn six more life lessons from this passage.

1. The one who comes from above is above all. Man belongs to the earth. Jesus is above both heaven and earth.

2. Jesus testified of what He heard and saw and this was given to Him by the Father but people did not believe Him. Truth always comes with a price.

3. Every man who accepts Christ and His message certifies that God is truthful. Our lives display the truth of God in action. Every thought, word, attitude and actions display God’s truth. We have been called God’s worksmanship.

4. God has sent Jesus and He speaks the things of God and so the Spirit is on Him without measure. Jesus did His ministry through the power of the Holy Spirit. If Jesus needed the Holy Spirit and He was the perfect union of God and the divine. How much more do we need the Holy Spirit in our present condition?

5. Everything has been placed in the hands of Jesus by the Father. The authority of the Father has been given to the Son.

6. Whoever believes in the Son has eternal life. Those who do not believe have God’s wrath upon them. John is very black and white on this matter. We need to be as well.