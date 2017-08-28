Joseph and Jesus

Matt 1:18-25

Joseph discovered here that Mary was going to have a baby. He thought that she had been unfaithful to him, so he was going to put her away secretly. Joseph was a righteous man and he did not want to disgrace her publicly. Before he did this act however the Lord comes to him in a dream and reveals how Mary became pregnant. Joseph then does what the Lord wanted.

1. We learn that a virgin gives birth to a baby who was the Messiah. A fulfillment of Isaiah 7:14

This act would be done through the agent of the Holy Spirit.

2. They would name Him Jesus and He was going to save mankind from their sins.

3. His name shall be called Immanuel which means God with us. Jesus would be the incarnation of God. He was God with a face.