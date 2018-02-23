It is Friday and as we head into the weekend I want to remind you that the joy of the Lord is your strength. Joy is deep seated contentment knowing that God has everything under control. When you trust the Lord His joy is your strength in every situation. The wonderful thing is that when you have joy it touches those around you. It makes them feel joyful and good. So spread the Lord’s joy today to those you meet.
