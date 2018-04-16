It is the beginning of the week and here is your thought to ponder. Many today call for justice, but justice without being tempered with love and mercy is nothing but revenge and hatred in disguise. So today walk in mercy and love whenever someone offends and hurts you. Forgiveness should be your first reaction because that is what God does with you when you ask for forgiveness.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.