May 2 – Keep your promises – Psalm 50:14-15

There was once a dad who promised his son they would play ball that evening but in the rush of everyday life he forgot. That night during evening prayer at bedtime the boy prayed, in the presence of his father. “Lord, help my dad keep his promises.” This struck the dad hard and he asked for his son’s forgiveness and never again broke a promise. Promises are easy make but so much harder to keep. In this psalm Asaph exhorts his listeners to sacrifice their offerings to God but also keep their vows. Jesus said that our word should just be yes or no. A person is only as good as their word.

The promise in verse 15, is that if keep your word when you call on God in your day of trouble, He will deliver and help you. In this way you will honor Him. So today keep your word and promises and in this way you will honor God.