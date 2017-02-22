Law of God – Romans 7:1-3

Vs 1 – Paul knows that his audience were men who knew the law of God. They grew up with it. They knew the priesthood, sacrifices and rituals that go with it. They also knew that the law had authority over a person as long as they live.

Vs 2 – Paul uses the example of marriage. In Paul’s day, a couple were bound together in marriage until one of the two died.

Vs 3 – Then after that they were free to marry another otherwise it was considered adultery. In Paul’s day a person who married another when their original spouse was alive was considered an adulterer. Adultery is so devastating because it is more than sexual it is an issue of trust. Trust has been broken. Death is the only bond that breaks a marriage vow.