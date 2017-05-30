Let God fight your battles – Romans 12:19-21

Vs 19 – Do not take revenge but let God fight your battles. When you forgive part of that process is giving up your right for revenge. You let God keep the books and trust Him to avenge you. His promise is that He will.

Vs 20 – Paul says we are to walk in an opposite spirit to those around us. We feed our enemy, we quench their thirst. This way we heap hot coals of love on their head. This is not a revenge thing but it is an act of love. The fire of God will burn away ours and their hatred.

Vs 21 – Do not be overcome by evil. Overcome evil with good. This whole chapter has been a re-emphasis of the Sermon on the Mount in one form or another. We are called to be overcomers. We do not by resisting the devil and his attacks and we overcome evil by doing good. You make a choice of walking in the opposite spirit and choosing God’s way instead of your own