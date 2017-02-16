It is Thursday and here is your thought. It only takes a day to do a wedding. It takes a lifetime to make a marriage. The three keys to a lifetime together are, commitment, communication and love. Each by themselves is not enough but together they will keep your marriage strong. Let the Lord help you in each.
