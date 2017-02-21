Lifestyle – Romans 6:21-23

Vs 21 – He then asks them what benefits did they reap from their former lifestyle? The former things they did lead them to death. Death just begets more death.

Vs 22 – Being a slave of righteousness means you are free from death, hell and the grave. As a slave of righteousness your benefits are as follows: First, you live a life of holiness which pleases God. The result of this lifestyle is eternal life.

Vs 23 – Paul closes off this chapter which this statement. It is the exclamation point of the chapter. The wages of sin is death, physically, spiritually and eternally. The gift of God is one we can neither earn or deserve. It is eternal life. This life came through and in Jesus Christ. What a wonderful blessing.