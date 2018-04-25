Live life well

It is the middle of the week and here is something to think about. At a funeral, the man in the casket rarely resembles the man described in the eulogy. So live your life so well that the preacher will not have to lie at your funeral. Live so well that everyone will truly miss you and thank you for your life.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.