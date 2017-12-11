It is the beginning of the week and here is your thought. Live so well that even the town gossip would vouch for you. This is done by showing the love and peace of God. Jesus was the perfect example of this. He only wanted to do the will of the Father in in doing this he had favor with God and man. If you do the will of the Father you too can have the same testimony.
