Romans 12:1-2 – Living Sacrifice

Vs 1 – Paul encourages his readers to present their bodies as living sacrifices to the Lord. A living sacrifice is a person who desires to be obedient to the Lord. This presentation is in view of God’s mercy. It is the mercy of God that allows us to receive God’s grace. We do not get what we deserve. This life is to be holy and pleasing to the Lord. John reminded his audience in Revelation 2-3 that we have an audience of one. The Lord is watching us. Paul then says that this choice is what is considered reasonable or a spiritual service.

Vs 2 – Paul then says to not be conforming to the patterns of this world. Do not follow materialism, pride and pleasure. Transform your world by transforming your mind. Allow the Holy Spirit to take a hold of your thought life. This is called walking in the Spirit. When your mind is renewed then you will know what the pleasing and acceptable will of God is for you life.