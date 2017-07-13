Lord Jesus Christ – Romans 15:30-31

Vs 30 – Paul asks them in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by their love of the Spirit to pray for Him for as any man he has his struggles. Their prayer support will enable him to overcome and conquer. James tells us that we are to confess our faults and pray for one another. Mutual prayer has great value in the fight of faith.

Vs 31 – Paul then tells them what they are to pray for. First that he would be rescued from the unbelievers in Judea. Paul was a controversial figure in Judea. Many knew his testimony and some would call him a betrayer to the Jewish faith. Most of his opposition is Jewish in origin. Secondly, that his service to the saints in Jerusalem would be acceptable. He wishes to make an impact wherever he goes. I trust that is yours as well. Making a maximum impact in the minimum of time.