As we head in the weekend. I encourage you to love the love with all your heart. Love is a wonderful gift God has given us and in turn He wants us to give t to others. Be a channel of love today. Dion Warwick sang a song in 1969 about how the world needed love and that is so true. Be a blessing and conduit of the love of God today. Start with those who are closest to you and then go from there. God loves you and so you can show His love to others.