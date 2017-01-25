It is the middle of the week and here is a simple thought. Where selfishness flourishes. Love and unity die. So today walk in love and be in unity with God and others. You have an opportunity today to touch others with the love of God. This is ow we show that we are His disciples. LOve will show the way to the Lord. Be His ambassador today and touch others for Him and show the love and unity He wishes to express to the world.
-
The Shine FMHow can we pray for you?
Mentor Center
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.