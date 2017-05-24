Love must be sincere – Romans 12:9-10

Vs 9 – Love must be sincere and without selfishness. The Christian is to hate what is evil and hold onto that which is good. Part of the mission of the church is to act as a restraining and enlightening force. Society will know what is expected of them if we tell them. Hating evil and clinging to God will help us to be holy and righteous.

Vs 10 – Be devoted to one another in brotherly love. Jesus said that people will know we are His disciples by the way that we love one another. John said 1 John 4:7-8, that we cannot say we love God if we hate our brother. Honor one another above yourself. There is no room for selfishness in the body of Christ. When you honor others before yourself you drive selfishness out of your life and the needs and wishes of others becomes a priority for you.