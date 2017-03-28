It is Tuesday and here is your thought. Marriage can become a ball and chain scene. You are not having a ball and you are chained to a scene. The marvelous thing is that you can do something about it. Treat your spouse with respect, love and forgiveness. Always seek their needs above your own and you will build truth and honesty in your marriage. Treat them like a thoroughbred or they will become a nag.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.