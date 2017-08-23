Luke 1:26-56

This portion of scripture is known as the Magnificat. It is Mary`s song of praise. The Holy Spirit comes on Mary and she reveals here some of the characteristics of God and of Jesus Christ.

1. God is mindful of man and Holy is the Lord’s name.

2. His mercy extends to those who fear Him from generation to generation.

3. He has performed mighty deeds with His holy arm. He will scatter the proud in their innermost thoughts.

4. He brings rulers down from their thrones and He lifts up the humble.

5. He fills the hungry with good things and will send the rich away empty.

6. He remembers Israel and is merciful.