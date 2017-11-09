Matt 9:9-13, Mark 2:13-17 and Luke 5:27-32 – Matthew or Levi is called.

As Jesus was walking down by the sea shore He saw a man named Matthew or Levi sitting in his tax collection booth or office. He saw Matthew and asked him to follow Him. Matthew did and that night he had a meal prepared for Jesus and His disciples. Some Pharisees saw this and they criticized Jesus for eating with publicans and sinners. Jesus told them that He had come to heal the sick and not the healthy, spiritually.

1. Jesus was willing to call the unlikely, for He sees not what they are at the time but what they shall become.

2. God looks at the heart for His calling. He is not concerned about the outside. Matthew was a tax collector when he was started but he did not finish his life that way. He became a great scholar, teacher and preacher of the gospel.

3. Jesus is the healer of the ordinary man. He came to heal the broken hearted and those who need His touch. It is the sick that need a doctor not the healthy.

4. Man will always find something to criticise.

5. Jesus brought out through the calling of Matthew that mercy is more important than sacrifice. Mercy lead, God to send His Son Jesus Christ to die on the cross.

6. Jesus came to die for the sins of the world, He came to deal with the sinner and not the so called religious people of the world.

7. Our outlook should be the same as Jesus. Do not see people as they are but what they can become. Remember each one of us in growing in the grace and knowledge of the Lord Jesus at different rates.